Pela vs Oborevwori: Tribunal reserves judgement

Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akopha

ASABA— DELTA State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Asaba, yesterday, reserved judgement on the petition by the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Ken Pela.

Pela is challenging the declaration of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as winner of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial election in the state by Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The petition has INEC, Oborevwori, his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme and the PDP as first, second, third and fourth respondents.

The three-member tribunal panel headed by Justice C. Ahuchaogu, adjourned for judgement after counsel to petitioner and respondents adopted their final written addresses.

Counsel to the petitioners, Mathias Emeribe, in adopting his final written address, urged the tribunal to allow the petition on three grounds of qualification of the second and third respondents, non-compliance in the conduct of the March 18 election and majority of lawful votes cast.

Adopting his final written address, counsel to the first respondent, A.T. Kehinde urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition with cost on the ground that the processes filed by the petitioners were not in consonance with the Practice Direction.

Counsel to the second and third respondents, Samson Egege prayed the tribunal to strike out the petition with substantial cost.

On his part, counsel to the fourth respondent, Ekeme Owhovoriole, said the petition was patently lacking in merit and urged the tribunal to throw out the petition.