PDP remains committed to developing Nigeria’s democratic culture – Damagun

John Alechenu, Abuja

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Umar Damagun, has said the party’s commitment to the development of an enduring democratic culture in Nigeria was the reason behind the establishment of the People’s Democratic Institute.

He explained that the party was determined to make the institution a hub for research and training for future generations of leaders at the party, state and national levels.

Damagum said this during the inauguration of the PDI Establishment Committee, at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Tuesday.

Damagun said, “This is no doubt our commitment to making this institution the hub can do a lot of research and develop our democracy within the country and the party at large.

“The PDI was established more than 15 years ago as part of efforts to strengthen democracy within the Nigerian context.

“PDP is the only party that have that foresight to have that kind of institution that can research and develop the democratic tenets.

“We have embarked on this mission. Ours is to put in our effort so that it can help in the development of democracy within the Nigerian context and even beyond.”

While addressing members of the new committee, the party’s National Chairman said, “You are carefully selected as members of this establishment committee because you have distinguished yourselves from where you came from to kickstart the process of bringing someone that can pilot this institution so that it can achieve its goal within the shortest period of time as there is no time for this institution to be strengthen than now.”

He enjoined members of the community to be fair and ensure that only the beat hands were recruited to run the Institution.

Damagun promised that the party under his leadership will not interfere in the institution’s day to day activities in order to ensure it remains independent.

He said, “We will give you a free hand but you should also do it with the fear of God. Whoever you are bringing to this institution should be someone who can stand the test of time and also give the required value for which it was set up.”

The chairman enjoined committee members to expedite action on their assignment noting that time is of the essence.

Speaking to reporters shortly after the inauguration, the Committee Chairman who is also the PDP Deputy National Chairman(South), Taofeek Arapaja, promised on behalf of other members not to let the party down.

According to him, the institute was established to bridge the intellectual capacity of party members especially those elected into office on its platform.

Arapaja said, “There are so many gaps in intellectual capacity of the members of the party, members of the community and Nigeria as a whole.

“Before now, normally after elections people come for training, seminars, workshops on the art of governance.

“In the National Assembly you see what happens to many members of political parties these days, they not know what it means, some members don’t even understand the manifesto of the party, they are not well grounded in the policy stand of the party people are just doing things on their own.

“We need to develop the capacity of these people and by doing that, you will deepen democracy in Nigeria, that is the gap that the PDI is expected to fill.

“It is not even in existence anymore, so we need the help of our Governors and other stakeholders to bring it back to its feet, so that the benefits meant for Nigerians, the political party faithful will be realized.”