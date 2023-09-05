PDP postpones campaign launch for Imo guber poll

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has postponed the launch of its campaign for the Nov. 11 Imo governorship election.

The PDP said this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba.

Ologunagba, also the Chairman, Special National Publicity Committee for the election, said that the postponement of the launch earlier scheduled for Sept. 7 was done after a thorough consultation with stakeholders and the leadership of the party.

He said that the action was in view of a national development that required the full involvement of the party including critical stakeholders from Imo.

“While regretting the inconveniences the postponement may cause, the PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and members of our party, especially in Imo to remain steadfast.

“They should remain steadfast in the collective efforts of Imo State people to rescue and make their state safe again with our candidate, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu on the saddle.

“A new date for the formal campaign launch will be communicated by the party leadership in due course,” Ologunagba said.

He commended the people of Imo for their unrelenting patriotism, courage, commitment and dedication in support of PDP and its candidate. (NAN)