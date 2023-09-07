PDP is mother of APC, others, Atiku boasts

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has bragged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is the mother of all political parties in Nigeria, including the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Atiku made the boastful statement during the press briefing in Abuja on Thursday while reacting to the verdict of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal that upheld the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

He asked the PDP members to remain resilient, loyal and unwavering in their support of the party, and quickly reminded the unpatriotic members and other parties that PDP gave birth to them.

“Let me finally give hope to some of the delusional or disappointed members of our party. I am one of the foundational members of this party, and I’m still strong,” Atiku said.

“This party gave birth to any other party you can think of in this country today. Whether you are APC, or APM—whatever you call yourself—your mother is the PDP.

“What is most important for us is to make sure we remain loyal and faithful members of this historic party. This is the only party since the creation of Nigeria that is as old as it is today.

“We have a record to protect, promote, and foster. You may be fathers today, but you will always be proud of your grandfather, not to mention your great-grandfather. Why will you not want to be proud to be a member of the PDP? There’s absolutely no reason.

“I, therefore, want to urge our memes to remain loyal and dedicated and foster national unity and cohesion.”