PDP declares S/Court Fire incident suspicious

… Demands thorough Investigation

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed misgivings over the fire incident at the Supreme Court, describing it as suspicious.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, expressed the party’s concerns in a statement, in Abuja, on Monday.

He said, “The PDP is worried over the fire outbreak especially given heightened public apprehension of possible arsonist attack with the intent to cripple and frustrate the Supreme Court from effectively discharging its constitutional duties especially with regard to high profile electoral cases including the Presidential Election Appeals pending before it.

“Our Party demands for an immediate full-scale investigation into the fire outbreak with the view to unraveling the circumstances or possible sabotage in the incident.

“The PDP insists that the outcome of the investigation should be made public unlike those of previous fire incidents in various government Ministries, Departments and Agencies which were characteristically swept under the carpet by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administrations.

“While calling on the Federal Government to beef up security around the Supreme Court, the PDP also demands that Nigerians must be assured of the safety of sensitive documents and equipment at the Court especially at this critical time.”