PDP chieftain slams Atiku’s aide, Says ‘Wike worked in law firm not NURTW’

The State Legal Adviser of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Chief Kingsley Chuku, has cautioned Daniel Bwala, one of the Spokespersons of the party’s Presidential Candidate in the last general elections, Atiku Abubakar, to stop his persistent advertisement of his ignorance on the PDP and the invaluable contributions of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike to the party.

Chief Kingsley Chuku, in a statement on Saturday, said Bwala’s obsession with anything Wike was becoming more like a display of area boys.

He said as a lawyer that Bwala claimed to be, a high level of decorum was expected from him, but the reverse is the case, as he speaks even more gutter than area boys.

Chuku, who is also a former secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Port Harcourt Branch, said, “I came across a video making the rounds of one Daniel Bwala, discussing the founding fathers of PDP, stating that while Atiku Abubakar, his principal was one of the founding fathers of the party, the former Governor of Rivers State, His Excellency, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike was still working in NURTW.

“That infantile remark is a figment of Bwala’s imagination and I would have thought that a legal mind will do due diligence before going public with such crass misinformation, which calls to question his state of mind and his knack for peddling falsehood.

“Unlike Bwala, whose legal practice is not beyond charge and bail, Chief Nyesom Wike, before being elected as Obio/Akpor Local Government Chairman, was practising law in Port Harcourt; working in the law firm of E.C Ukala & Co, one of the reputable law firms in Port Harcourt.

“Where and how Bwala came up with such level of ignorance, is something that cannot be fathom and why Atiku Abubakar will employ the services of such a character to be his spokesman, with malicious intent, leaves much to be desired.

“However, as for us in the PDP in Rivers State, we will continue to hold His Excellency, Chief Nyesom Wike, in very high esteem, while we also hold our place as the pride of the PDP.

“At the appropriate time, particularly after the impending exit of Bwala and the other wolves unleashed on the party by Atiku, the light of our great party, the PDP will shine again and Rivers State will do what it has always done for the party.”