PDP chieftain, Sharta hails Oborevweri on tribunal victory

Governor Oborevwori

*Urges Agege, Gbagi, Pela to accept Defeat

Chieftain of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. (Chief) Benjamin Sharta popularly known as DJ Ben, has congratulated Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevweri on the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal’s victory.

Reacting to the Tribunal judgement on Friday, September 29, 2023, Hon. Sharta in a statement, described the tribunal verdict as a ”great victory for Deltans, urging the opposition parties candidates to accept the judgment and work with Governor Oborevweri for the overall growth of the State.

According to Sharta, Governor Oborevweri won the March 18 2023 Governorship election convincingly, saying that the judgment was an affirmation of Deltans’ mandate freely given to the Governor during the election.

He said; “I congratulate our dynamic Governor, Rt. Hon. Elder Sheriff Oborevweri on his victory at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal as this judgement did not come as a surprise because PDP won the governorship election convincingly and today the court has spoken loud and clear. Our State now needs all of us, to work together to deliver the the dividends of democracy for the benefit of all.”

“I therefore call on all opposition parties governorship candidate to accept the tribunal judgment and work with our amiable governor Oborevweri to move Delta to a greater height. I also call on Udu people and Deltans in general to continue to support the policies and programmes of Governor Oborevweri’s administration in order to build a greater Delta State.