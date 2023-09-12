PDP chieftain decries use of Market Square as classrooms in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A public opinion analyst and Convener of the PDP Alliance for Democracy,PAD, Arc. Ekiye Akposeye has raised the alarm over lack of classrooms at the Ogobiri community in Sagbama, the Local Government Area of former Governor Seriake Dickson.

Akposeye said the development had compelled students to resort to the use of market stalls as their classrooms.

The Sagbama leader in a statement on Tuesday said: “It is quite honestly, worrying that in 2023 students would have to attend classes in a market square at Ogobiri community.

“Even beyond politics, this is bad. As a PDP supporter, this is not good for the optics. Sagbama has been, for years, one of the strong bases of our party. The news of the unfortunate happenings at Ogobiri is not a good show of our party’s value system”.

“I am told the governor is freshly aware of the fact children are being taught in the market square at Ogobiri as there are no classes and has directed the Hon. Commissioner for Education who is to arrive there on the 12th of September.

“The common thought is for the All Progressives Congress, APC and its governorship candidate not to be aware of the incidence at Ogobiri hence the hasty dispatch of the education commissioner, but sadly, the Ogobiri incidence has been common knowledge for months and it is not something to politicize.

“The approach is simple and classical: build classroom blocks at Ogobiri and take our children off the streets and markets.”