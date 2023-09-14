PDP BoT meets; state of party tops agenda

Wabara

By John Alechenu, Abuja

A meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is set to begin at the party’s National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

The party’s BoT, which is currently under the chairmanship of former Senate President, Adolphus Wagbara, is expected to deliberate on the state of the nation and that of the party.

Members of the board include former PDP governors, ministers, national chairmen and secretaries among others.

So far, those who have arrived for the meeting include former BoT Chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin; his successor, Adolphus Wagbara; former Kaduna State governor, Ahmed Makarfi; Senator Ben Obi, and former Minister of Special Duties, Saminu Turaki (SAN).

…details later