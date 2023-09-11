PDP, Benue govt banter over proposed 1,000 houses by FG

Gov. Alia

…its for Fulani colony – PDP

… The houses are for our displaced people

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Benue state has warned that the people of the state would resist any attempt by the Federal Government to establish settlements for Fulanis in any part of the state.

The party urged the government to take steps to rebuild communities plundered by rampaging armed herders to enable displaced persons in the state to return to their ancestral homes.

The party was Monday reacting to a statement allegedly credited to Vice President Kashim Shettima who disclosed at a public function in Maiduguri last week that President Tinubu had approved the construction of 1,000 houses in Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Zamfara, Kaduna, Niger and Benue states with all the ancillary facilities of schools and clinics.

The PDP claimed that the proposed houses which were for Fulani settlement would be executed with the support and approval of Governor Hyacinth Alia’s administration.

The party said, “The establishment of those Fulani colonies, according to VP Shettima, is ‘part of a broad plan by the Federal Government to address the conflict in the north.’

“But for the people of Benue State there is more darkness than light surrounding this planned Fulani community in the state, and the reasons are not far-fetched.

“Firstly, the absence of a peer-to-peer basis for the inclusion of Benue among the other selected states which all have large indigenous Fulani populations with substantial land holdings on which such colonies could be sited, while Benue does not have such a situation.

“In other words in those other states, it could be natural to have such colonies where a Fulani population is already in situ and which would seamlessly be accommodated therein.

“Benue has no such indigenous Fulani population with land holdings where such a colony could be established.

“Secondly, it is unjust and ultimately insensitive to have a colony established for the Fulani with all the facilities for modern living in a state where victims of the genocidal atrocities committed by those same Fulani are still displaced from their lands and means of livelihood and living in sub-human conditions in camps which bear semblance to the concentration camps of Nazi Germany during 2nd World War.

“It is inhuman to even contemplate settling those oppressors in comfort while their victims are languishing in hellish conditions, and this amounts to thumbing-up criminality while rubbing the nose of the victim into his blood spilt by the oppressor.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state puts it pointedly to Governor Hyacinth Alia that he is the one who put Benue on that list of Fulani colonisation in order to fulfil promises he made to Fulani lobby groups to accommodate herdsmen in the state in return for their support and sponsorship during his campaigns at the last elections.

“PDP, therefore, demands that Governor Alia should with dispatch remove Benue from that list of colonisation, as the people of the state across all sections, the traditional leadership, religious organizations, civil society, institutions of representative leadership, had all during the Buhari administration clearly rejected such attempts to have herdsmen colonies in the state.”

Reacting, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Tersoo Kula debunked the claim by the PDP that the proposed houses were for Fulani settlement.

According to him, “the story is false and should be disregarded. It is a burning desire of Governor Alia and the present administration to return the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) back to their homes, as soon as possible.

“However, since most of their houses have been destroyed by the gun carrying marauding herders, the federal government of Nigeria under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has agreed to sponsor the reconstruction of new homes for our Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). The homes are to be built in cluster formats, enabling our people to live more closely with each other and to experience more stability.

“Be rest assured that in Benue, the homes are for our people and not for any colony, whatsoever. Benue people should know that Governor Hyacinth Alia will not do anything that will undermine the goodwill he has gotten from the wonderful people of the state. The governor means well for the people of the state and as such, will always put them first.”