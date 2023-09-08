PDP attacks LP leader over outburst on Oborevwori

By Emma Amaize

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State has slammed the Chairman of Labour Party, LP, South-South, Chief Tony Ezeagwu, for his comment against Governor Sheriff Oborevwori on his 100 days in office.

State Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuoza, in a statement, said: “His (Ezeagwu’s) views are no doubt derived from the hearsay of his acolytes, and obviously formed in the figment of his imagination. He had been away from the state, therefore, nobody should take him seriously or lose sleep over his twisted logic.

“Chief Ezeagwu’s rant should be confined to the garbage bin of warped fantasy, where it rightly belongs and treated as the ranting of an inconsequential opposition critic, despite his high-sounding status.

“The media space is already awash with stories and articles, detailing the doings of the governor since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, and so, we do not need to rehash what is already in the public domain.

“As a political party, we are proud that as it is a normal practice with the policy of the PDP, government is a continuum and so, in coming administrations must not become remiss in completing projects inherited from previous administrations.

“Such projects, numbering about 400, are at various stages of advanced work and completion.

The governor’s humanitarian effort that has culminated in the release of a substantial amount of money to pay outstanding pensions in the Local Governments, speaks glowingly about his commitment to ensure that Deltans of all ilk are happy. He has similarly released substantial amounts for payment of promotion arrears to benefiting civil servants in the state.

“His plan to buy vehicles for transportation and put them on the road to cushion the effect of transport because of the austere times is remarkable and commendable.”