Delta Tribunal: PDP asks Omo-Agege, Gbagi, Pela to abandon further litigation

Omo-Agege

By Emma Amaize

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in Delta State, has advised the governorship candidates, who the state Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, yesterday dismissed their petitions against the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, not to waste further energy and resources on futile litigation.

The candidates are Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , All Progressives Congress, APC; Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, Social Democratic Party, SDP; and Ken Pela, Labour Party, LP.

Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr. Ifeanyi Osuosa, in a statement congratulating the victorious governor, said the judgment was an endorsement of the voice of the people.

“The Tribunal’s decision is not only a sweet victory for all Deltans, but also a clear endorsement of the desire of our people, who came out en masse to vote overwhelmingly for PDP, on March 18, 2023. We applaud the judiciary for a thorough, articulate and well-delivered judgement.

“We, therefore, advise the three petitioners, Mr. Ken Pela, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi in good faith not to expend more resources in these hard times, in pursuit of further litigation that will amount to futile effort.

“They should join hands with Governor Oborevwori, who has indeed started so well and exhibited impressive governance and excellent leadership skills since assuming office, to continue the fine work of delivering the dividends of democracy to our people in line with his MORE Agenda.”