PBAN to discuss challenges facing baking industry in Nigeria

By Gabriel Olawale

Against the background of the economic downturn afflicting the manufacturing sector in the country generally, the Premium BreadMakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN) has concluded plans to tackle the challenges confronting the Baking Industry.

The Association, through its President, Engineer Emmanuel Onuorah, said the Body will on Thursday 9th November, 2023 at its Day-Out assemble critical stakeholders in the baking industry to map out solutions to the nagging problems of bread baking.

According to Engineer Onuorah, the Group Managing Director (GMD), Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, Mr. Boye Olusanya will chair the gathering of eminent players and regulators who will dissect the underlying causes of the industry’s hiccups, and also make appropriate recommendations.

The Director, National Agency for Foods and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC) has also been scheduled to offer the regulator’s perspectives to the theme of the PBAN’s Day-Out: “Overcoming Baking Industry Challenges”.

Other activities earmarked for the Day-Out include Bakers’ Exhibition, Networking, Interactive Sessions, Entertainment, etc.

The PBAN Day-Out is the first in a series of initiatives to ensure that the Baking Industry keeps playing its prominent role in the food security of the Nation.

Experts in the sector have noted lately that the BreadMaking Industry requires necessary government protection given its crucial importance in the chain value of food availability to the mass populace.