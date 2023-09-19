Pay your ground rents in 2 weeks or risk revocation, FCT tells organizations

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has asked organizations in the nation’s capital, Abuja, to pay up their ground rents within two weeks or risk revocation.

The administration is being owed billions of Naira in ground rents by both individuals and organizations with property in the territory.

According to a notice issued Tuesday night in Abuja and signed by the Permanent Secretary in the FCT, Mr Olusade Adesola, property owners are expected to pay their annual rents without promptings from the administration.

He said; “The Federal Capital Territory Administration hereby reminds the general public, particularly allottees of Land(s) within the FCT, of their obligation to the Administration as stipulated in the covenant terms of the Certificates of Occupancy to wit ‘to pay in advance without demand to the FCTA, the annual ground rent from the first day of January of each year’ and also note that a breach or failure to comply with any or all of the terms stated in the Rights of Occupancy shall be liable to the revocation of the title.

“In this regard, the under listed public institutions and corporate organizations are requested to come forward and settle their outstanding Ground Rents within two (2) weeks from the date of this publication, failure of which their title(s) shall be revoked.

“The procedure for payment is as follows: – E-Payment through the REMITA portal to generate a REMITA retrieval reference

(RRR) by following the steps below:

* Log onto the REMITA portal (https://remita.net)

* Click on “Pay TSA & States”

* Select Federal Capital Territory Administration

* Select Abuja Geographic Information Systems

* Choose the revenue head to be paid (eg. FCC Ground Rent)

* Fill the required information, submit and print the RRR slip

* Either pay through your account or walk into any commercial bank and make your payment