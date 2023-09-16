Patients recall near-death experiences after cardiac arrest

By Shola Ogundipe

A study published in the journal Resuscitation has found that people who have experienced a near-death experience and are then recovered may still remember things and be able to comprehend what is going on around them up to an hour later.

The groundbreaking research, which monitored cardiac arrest survivors, discovered that over 40 percent of those receiving CPR had recollections, dreamlike experiences, or some other awareness of their surroundings.

This research sheds light on the mysterious world of near-death encounters and may provide access to “new dimensions of reality.”

The results might also provide fresh approaches to reviving the heart and avoiding brain damage.

The study looked at 567 patients at 25 hospitals in the US and the UK who had cardiac arrests between May 2017 and March 2020. Less than 10 percent of them made it. The researchers spoke with 28 of the 53 survivors.

Researchers evaluated individuals’ memories of specific images and sounds while observing brain wave activity. Patients were given headphones to wear during resuscitation, and three words—apple, pear, and banana—were played while 10 photos were displayed on a tablet.

Only one participant properly remembered the order of the phrases, and none of the 28 participants were able to recall the images. Eleven survivors claimed to have experiences or memories that indicated they were at least partially conscious before being restored.

The findings may guide the design of new ways to restart the heart or prevent brain injuries and hold implications for transplantation.

The team plans to conduct further studies on near-death experiences and the long-term effects of being revived after cardiac arrest.