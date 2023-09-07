Passenger traffic, revenue in rail transportation rising — NBS

By Mariam Eko

Rail transportation increased by 12.25 percent year-on-year, YoY, to 474,117 in the second quarter of 2023, Q2’23, from 422,393 recorded in the corresponding period of 2022.

Passenger traffic and revenue also rose sharply by 79.6 percent and 83.9 percent respectively, while goods and cargo revenue rose by 105 percent.

The National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, Rail Transportation Data (Q2 2023) released yesterday show that the volume of goods and cargos transported in Q2’23 stood at 56,029 tons, up by 79.6 percent against the 31,197 tons recorded in Q2 2022.

The report further stated: “In terms of revenue generation, N1.10 billion was received from passengers during the reference period, indicating an increase of 83.88 percent from the N598.74 million recorded in the same quarter of the previous year”.

Similarly, the revenue generated from goods and cargos conveyed in Q2 2023, increased by 105.04 percent to N188.03 million from N91.70 million received in Q2 2022.

However, other receipts amounted to N18.74 million, indicating a decline of 62.31 percent in Q2 2023 from N49.73 million collected in Q2 2022.