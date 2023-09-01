Partnerships key for creatives to make social changes, says expert

Nigerian-born leadership and transformation coach, Emmanuel Rotiba says strategic and mutual partnerships are vital for creatives to make enduring social changes.

Rotiba, who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Reo Consultings, a leadership firm based in Abuja, stated this when he hosted leading creatives in Nigeria in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

The event with the theme, ‘Creatives Codes’ held on August 26, 2023 had in attendance, major leading creatives in from social media management organisations, seasoned public speakers, writers, graphic and visual designers, artist and those in the tech space.

Rotiba said creatives are shaping minds and perspectives using the various social media media platforms and as such, they must see themselves as social leaders who are actively involved in leading positive and desired changes in the society.

Rotiba also stressed on the power of collaborations and partnership in ensuring that creatives in Nigeria amplify their craft.

The global leadership speaker stressed that the purpose of the event was to help creatives discover their purpose, create a safe space for creativity with positive values, passion, consistency, connect as well as consolidate ideas that drive both national and global impact.

Rotiba said, “A lot of creatives are in jealous competition which produces rift and kills creativity and innovations, whereas mutual collaborations will produce much more in the creative ecosystem in the country and even globally, as Nigerians are thriving in various part of the world.

“I have always had desire for leadership and global impact at both local and global levels and as creatives we must do it excellently well using our craft to drive social change.”

He also officially unveiled the Global Impact Conference for top organisational leaders happening in Toronto, Canada in November 2023.

The event in Abuja also featured seasoned public speaker and Chief Executive Officer of Doxa Nigeria, Mrs Adedayo Benjamin Laniyi, as special guest of honour. The versatile development expert charged creatives on building a robust creative ecosystem.

Rotiba is a seasoned Finance, Operations and Management specialist with years of experience. Through his cutting edge enterprise leadership in the finance sector, he has also developed long term experience and led various audit and control exercise of a global INGO Project.

He has garnered experience from the United Nations as an operations personnel, with extensive experience in budget allocations of various European Union-funded project. He is a recipient of many professional awards.