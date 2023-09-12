Parking enforcement: Sanwo-Olu halts LASPA from clamping client’s vehicle

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has directed management of the State Parking Authority, LASPA, to desist from clamping vehicle belonging to clients of any defaulter in enforcement of parking law across the state, henceforth.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulafiz Toriola, who confirmed this when contacted on Tuesday, said, Governor, Sanwo-Olu has waded into the last Saturday viral video where a client’s vehicle was clamped by LASPA officials during enforcement with the directive to stop the act henceforth in public interest.

According to Toriola, “From what happened last Saturday and you can’t enforce on customer vehicles, it’s only on defaulters.

“We summoned then to a meeting and worked on them (LASPA) to stop the clamping. They made a mistake and we have corrected them on the way forward.”

The directive came on the background of a viral video on social media last Saturday, where owner of a clamped vehicle was seen engaging officials of LASPA in altercation, accusing them of illegal operation over non payment of levy, as the officials later drove off in their operational vehicles from the scene.

General Manager, LASPA, Mrs. Adebisi Adelabu, had earlier gave clarification, while reacting to the viral video.

Adelabu had maintained that the viral video circulated by Health Plus Pharmacy, located in Allen, Ikeja, was a deliberate misrepresentation of facts to whip up public sentiments against government officials on lawful duty.

She stated, “In order to set the records straight, the issues that led to clamping the tyre of the vehicle parked in front of Health Plus premises are detailed below.

“Lagos State Parking Authority is the regulatory body estabished to monitor private and commercial facilities to forestall indiscriminate parking along roads and setbacks in the State.

“In December 2022, the Authority issued demand notices for Y2023 parking levies to private and public corporate organisations, including Health Plus Pharmacy, and thereafter, circulated reminders that were duly acknowledged by defaulting organisations.

“Officers seen in the video were on a final visit to seek payment for legitimate levies due to the Lagos State Government. It is evident that the officials were non confrontational and professional in their conduct during the exercise.

“All demand notices served to the company and duly acknowledged are hereby presented to members as a display of transparency by our institution.

“LASPA will not be deterred from performing its regulatory role by unpatriotic individuals who resort to misinformation and fake news in order to evade payment of taxes and levies due to the government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any individual found deliberately peddling falsehood to defame the officials of the Lagos State Government on monitoring and compliance activities will be prosecuted in accordance with the law.”

Also, reacting to the development, Lagos State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had expressed worries over the responsibility of law enforcement agencies and officers in upholding law and order in the state, stressing the need for restraint.

Lagos State PDP Publicity Secretary, Hakeem Amode, in a statement earlier, in apparent reaction to the viral video, said, “While it is unquestionably the responsibility of law enforcement agencies and officers to uphold law and order in society, it is imperative that these individuals do not overstep their bounds in the execution of their duties.

“As the Lagos State Chapter of PDP, we stand in solidarity with the residents of our state in calling for a restraint on the excesses exhibited by various law enforcement agencies operating within our region.

“Regrettably, there have been recurrent incidents of unwarranted harassment of innocent members of the public by certain agents of the Lagos State Government.

“These instances, under the guise of maintaining law and order, have, in some cases, tragically resulted in the loss of innocent lives.

“Recently, there was a distressing report of an officer from the Lagos State Task Force fatally shooting a truck driver in the Mile 2 area, where they were deployed to maintain order. Such acts are not justifiable; they are uncivilized, barbaric, and indefensible.

“The question arises: How can the use of lethal force be justified in the name of restoring order to our roads? Such actions are unacceptable and run counter to the principles of a democratic government.

“Additionally, a video has surfaced depicting a woman whose vehicle was immobilized in front of a supermarket in the Allen-Avenue area by law enforcement officers, despite her not obstructing traffic or causing any disturbance.

“While the government may attempt to claim ignorance or shield its agents from accountability, the truth cannot remain concealed indefinitely.

“One must ponder why the state government would oppose the very people who entrusted them with their votes in the first place.

“In other parts of the world, government agents are held accountable to the rule of law when interacting with citizens. We are not advocating for disorder; rather, we demand that justice and fairness prevail at all times.

“How can one defend an officer’s action in shooting an unarmed driver or immobilizing a vehicle parked in a supermarket’s car park.?

“These incidents, coupled with the excesses of the agency responsible for traffic control in the state, have led many residents to call for the dissolution of said agency.

“We challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to demonstrate that they are indeed a government of the people by addressing the unjust treatment of innocent residents in the state.

“It is perplexing that our state is burdened with numerous government agencies causing disruptions when we are not under military rule.

“We urge the state government to instruct its law enforcement agencies to exercise restraint and treat citizens with respect. These very individuals are the ones who endure exploitation at the hands of state security agencies.

“The residents of our state already face significant challenges stemming from the removal of fuel subsidies by the APC-led Federal Government, among other policy changes since 2015. These events have made the perceived errors of PDP-led federalg government from 1999 to 2015 appear trivial by comparison. We declare that enough is enough in the center of excellence.”