Paris Olympic Qualifier: Nigeria battle South Africa in quarter final

Nigeria’s men Senior National Rugby 7s team, Black Stallions will face Blitzboks of South Africa in the quarter final stage of ongoing Olympic games qualifiers in Harare, Zimbabwe

The Black Stallions struggled in their first two matches of Pool B before finding their balance against Namibia, having sealed a place in the quarter final stage of the competition.

The Black Stallions lost its first match of the qualifiers to one of the best Rugby playing nations in Africa, Shujas of Kenya by 34-10.

The team made efforts to work on their shortcomings in the second match against an emerging powerhouse in african rugby,Zambia, but it was not enough as they crumbled 38-12 .

In the last Pool B match against Namibia, it was an end to end game as the Stallions gave it all to ensure a nail biting 22-19 victory against the Welwitschias to seal its place in the quarter final where it will face South Africa

In other quarter final fixtures released by Rugby Afrique, Kenya will take on Burkina Faso, who qualified as one of the two best losers after finishing third in Pool C behind Zimbabwe and Uganda.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s work is cut out as they take on defending Champion, Uganda while Zimbabwe will have their hands full against irrepressible Madagascar.