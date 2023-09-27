Panic grips Kwara residents as 10 persons kidnapped in 10 days

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Residents in Kwara state are currently living in fear as kidnap incidents have been on a steady rise in the state as no fewer than ten persons were abducted in the last ten days.

The incidents persist including millions of naira paid as ransom, with a recent one in which three children and their mother whose identities are yet to be ascertained were kidnapped on Sunday evening.

Vanguard recalls that last week Monday a poultry farmer, Mr Kayode Ajayi while returning from his farm was kidnapped with his daughter.

The kidnappers who released the daughter and demanded N7 million before his release were later paid N2 million after serious appeals by the family before he was left off the hook after four days in their captivity.

Similarly, two days ago unknown gunmen, in the early hours of Monday abducted a businessman, Kola Sikiru Bosere, and his aide, Pholemon, in Jebba community, Moro local government area of the state.

The suspected kidnappers reportedly invaded Sikiru’s residence at the Labour Camp area of Jebba, in Moro Local Government of Kwara state as he was planning to retire to bed at about midnight.

The victims are yet to be released at press time as the family members were yet to be contacted for ransom.

Vanguard reliably gathered that the recent incident occurred on Sunday night around 8:00 pm at Ajilete, Agunjin district of Ifelodun local government area.

The kidnappers reportedly stormed the community shooting sporadically before they abducted the victims inside their residence and marched them into the forest.

The abductors have however contacted the family demanding N100 million ransom, our correspondent learned.

Speaking on the issue Tuesday, the TIC chairman of the council, Jide Asonibare, confirmed the issue adding that they are yet to make any progress on the matter.

According to him, “We have already informed the police and army both in Kwara and neighbouring Kogi states. 15 of our vigilante men are still combing the bushes but there is no headway yet.

“The kidnappers have contacted the family demanding for N100 million ransom”, he added.

Calls to the spokesman of the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi were not answered before the filing of this report. He was also yet to respond to a text message sent.