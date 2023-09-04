Palliatives: Eno gives A’Ibom rice suppliers 72hrs to deliver or lose opportunity

…Begins tour of Akwa Ibom viable tourism sites

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has given Akwa Ibom based rice millers 72 hours to deliver rice meant for subsidy palliative sharing or lose the opportunity to external suppliers.

Eno gave the matching order at a church service of the Presbyterian Church of Nigeria, West Itam Parish Ikot Andem Itam, Itu Local Government Area (LGA) where he also disclosed commencing statewide tour of LGAs to identify viable tourism sites his administration aims to harness into feasible revenue and job creating opportunities.

He said he thought of off-taking the rice from the local producers to sustain the value chain and get the money circulated within to boost the State economy

“If within seventy two hours we don’t have them respond, I will give the supply to outsiders”, he declared as he asked the Commissioner for Agriculture And Rural Development Dr Offiong Offor, to ensure the rice millers supplied the commodity as agreed.

On commitment to harnessing Akwa Ibom tourism potentials, Eno explained, “While we were going round each local government areas, we made promises. For avoidance of doubt, I have it all compiled here. We didn’t just make political talks, we did a needs assessment.

“I have looked at that of Itu and I have seen that we are making progress already. I told the Itu people that I will adopt Itu as my second Local Government.

“We told you we will harness the full tourism potentials in Itu. And you remember for those following us, we have started visiting the tourist sites. We went to Mary Slessor’s Tomb and the Ministry of Tourism & Culture is working on that.

“One of the things we remember we talked about is the Mary Slessor General Hospital Road. We will complete it. It is of strategic importance to us. We also talked about the Tabernacle Road and you can see we are working on it.

“The other road we said we were going to do was the one leading to the Paramount Ruler’s house. That road had been awarded and what is left is to mobilize the contractor and fund the project. We had assured the Paramount Ruler that we will do it”

The governor expressed optimism on the potentials of ongoing development at the Industrial Park in the LGA to attract industries that would create job opportunities for the youths.