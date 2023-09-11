Palliatives: Delta govt confirms receipt of 13, 800 bags of rice from FG

…Outlines distribution procedure

By Ochuko Akuopha

THE Delta State Government, Monday, disclosed that it has so far received 13, 800 out of the 17, 400 bags of rice expected from the federal government as palliatives, saying that it has concluded plans to commence the distribution of the items to the people.

Secretary to the State Government and Chairman State Subsidy Palliative Committee, Dr. Kindgley Emu, who disclosed at a press conference in Asba, outlined the procedure adopted by the committee in the distribution of palliatives to citizens.

Expressing optimism that the balance 3600 would be released to the state, he explained that food items distribution facilitated by the Federal Government was a loan for 20 months extended to all states of the federation.

“It is a repayable loan but we are happy with that gesture by extending this facility to us,” he said, disclosing that “we have also been informed that there is also 16, 500 bags of maize that will get to us. All these are strictly enabled by the federal government but to be repaid by the state government.”

He said 40 percent of the items would be distributed to 500 Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC Wards and 10 percent reserved to shore up urban wards.

According to him, 25 percent would be distributed to heavily impacted people consisting Persons Living with Disabilities (PWDs) and widows, 20 percent for poor and vulnerable households and five percent for contingency for the local government areas.

He explained every local government in the state would receive 696 bags of rice of 50kg, adding that maize would also be distributed to poultry farmers across the state.

Emu said they were working on purchasing tricycles (Keke) bi-fuel engine (petrol and gas) to be distributed across the three senatorial districts.

He said the committee was also in discussion with several organisations to provide CNG and EV powered inter and intra city commuter buses through the Public Private Partnership, PPP, option.

Emu said: “As a state we have commenced the process of distribution of palliatives for a long time by embarking on the payment of N5.522 billion promotion arrears to workers which commenced since August.

“We have also commenced the payment of N10,000 for over 50,196 workers since August and the recruitment of 2,000 primary school teaching and non-teaching staff across the state.

“Governor Oborevwori also approved the commencement of three working days rotational scheme for civil servants on Salary Grade leve 1-14, while staff on SGL 15 and above are to work out what is convenient for them in their respective MDAs while ensuring that essential services remain uninterrupted”.