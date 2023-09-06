Palliative’s blood money, hijack it at your peril, Eno warns A’Ibom sharing Committee

…Says State Has Received Only N2Bn From FG, Spent Over N5Bn More On Palliatives

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

GOVERNOR Umo Eno flagged off sharing of Akwa Ibom state subsidy palliatives rice Wednesday with warning to those charged with the distribution to avoid the temptation to hijack the commodity or get poor as the target beneficiaries.

Eno who flagged the rice sharing at the State Government Cassava Processing Warehouse in his home community of Ikot Ekpene Udo, Nist Ubium Local Government Area (LGA) also disclosed that only N2Billion of Federal Government (FG) N5Bn palliatives fund has been received while the state has committed over N5Bn more.

The governor also explained that part of the N2Bn received is given as a loan the state would pay back, urging FG to release the balance of N3Bn to enable the state accelerate the implementation of the palliatives to reach as many poorest of the poor.

He told stakeholders, “We are flagging off today. It will continue till end of the month. Everyday for every week, we will release names of LGAs to receive and from our rice millers it will go straight to the listed LGAs so we don’t have to do logistics twice.”

To the Palliatives Committee, Eno cautioned, “This Palliative thing is like blood money. You don’t eat such money. Let it go to where it is meant for. You don’t want to be like the people (poorest of the poor). It is more blessed to give like than to receive.”

In a breakdown of the cost implication for the state, he explained, “The N2Billion from FG, part of it comes as a loan the state will pay back. So we appeal to FG to send the balance (N3Bn) of the money, so we can reach out to ensure our people get what they deserve.

“Few people have tried to take advantage, telling the youths to ask the governor where he kept N5Bn FG released. Please, we have received N2Bn. And if you check all of the things the Committee (Palliative) recommended and what we have done, you see that the state government has spend well over five N5Bn of our own resources to support what FG has released.

“The N2Bn would take 50,000 bags of rice. We have added N2Bn to make it 100,000 bags. We have spent about N2Bn on gratuity so that our retirees would also have something as we cushion effect of this subsidy remover.

“We have released another N1Bn for bursary for our students in public tertiary institutions. The money is there. As we do verification, we will pay. A Special Palliative Account that can be audited has been created.

“When you add the cash award that we are giving to about 53,000 workers in this state for three months, about N2Bn again, add the Happy Friday Free Transport Ticket to market women for the next three months, you see that this government (state) has spent well over N5Bn to support this Palliatives.”

Each of the 2272 villages in Akwa Ibom state is expected get 40 bags of rice to spread among the poorest of the poor while provisions have also been made for specific organisations, including security agencies in effort to spread the palliatives as fair as possible.

The governor proceeded from the flag off to commission internal roads completed at the Akpahandem Market in Uyo and did groundbreaking for Arise City Estate at Mbierebe Akpanwat, Ibesikpo Asutan LGA as events for his 100 Days In Office kick off.