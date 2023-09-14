Palliative distribution treats symptoms rather than cure hardship  – Catholic Bishops

By Luminous Jannamike

The Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) has called on the Federal Government to tackle the fundamental structures that have deepened inequality and poverty in the country.

They also expressed concern over the government’s resort to palliative measures, which they considered as merely treating the symptoms rather than addressing the root cause of the issues.

The made the statement in a communiqué issued on Thursday night at the conclusion of the CBCN’s Second Plenary Meeting, held in Abuja.

The communiqué was jointly signed by Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, President of the CBCN and Archbishop of Owerri, and Bishop Donatus Ogun, Secretary of the CBCN and Bishop of Uromi Diocese.

“Based on past experience, we consider the resort to palliative measures as a treatment of the symptom rather than the cure for the disease.

“We, therefore, urge the government to address the fundamental defective structures that deepen inequality and poverty,” the communiqué read.

The bishops also called out the escalating insecurity in the country, citing the ongoing violence by insurgents, herdsmen militias, bandits, and unknown gunmen.

They condemned the killing of the young seminarian, Stephen Na’aman Ngofe Danladi, of Kafanchan Diocese, and all other victims of such violence.

Furthermore, they highlighted the recent 2023 General Elections, noting that despite the introduction of measures like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), the elections were marred by pitfalls and irregularities, including threats, intimidation, violence, and manipulation of results.

However, they commended the Nigerian public for their participation in the election and for seeking legal redress for grievances rather than resorting to violence.

“We are pleased to note that many of the aggrieved persons opted to seek redress through the courts rather than inciting people to violence,” the communiqué stated.

They urged the tribunals and the courts to maintain fairness and credibility in their judgments, in order to inspire confidence in the electoral process. They also called on civil societies to pressure the government for further reforms.

Moreover, the bishops addressed the failing economy, stating that Nigerians have been subjected to poverty, hunger, hardship, and suffering.

They encouraged the government to create more jobs for the youth, curb theft of oil and other minerals, and review programmes aimed at alleviating the suffering of the youth.

In the realm of moral regeneration, the bishops expressed their concern over the lack of moral rectitude in the country, demonstrated in increasing corruption, cyber-crime, and dishonesty. They called for a focus on ethical values in families, schools, institutions, and government operations.

Lastly, they reaffirmed the vital role of politics in nation-building and encouraged those with a talent for politics to engage actively in the process.

“Our hope in a better Nigeria stems from the emergence of altruistic and patriotic Nigerians across the different strata of the society,” the communiqué concluded.