Pa Taiwo Oso for burial Oct 7

Pa Gabriel Taiwo Adekunle Oso, popularly known as GTA, is dead.



Born on December 3rd, 1931, into the Moitanmi dynasty of Erunran compound, Iwaro Street, Osi-Ekiti, he passed away on July 3, 2023, at the ripe old age of 91 years.

In the funeral arrangements announced by the family, service of songs will hold October 6, 2023 at No R5, Iwaro Street, Osi-Ekiti, Ido-Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State by 5p.m.

Funeral Service will hold at Methodist Church, Nigeria, Osi-Ekiti on October 7, 2023 by 10:00a.m. Interment follows immediately after the service. Reception and entertainment of guest will hold at St. Paul’s Anglican Pry School, Igbole Road, Osi-Ekiti after interment.

He is survived by wives, many children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.