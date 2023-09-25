Oyo police moves to mop up illegal firearms, warns against proliferation of illicit, light weapons

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

As part of measures to step up combat against crime and criminal elements in the state as well as the circulation of Illegal firearms, the Oyo State Police Command has directed residents of the state in possession of illicit firearms and light weapons to go and submit them to the nearest police station at no cost for proper documentation.

The state’s Police Public Relation Officer, SP Adewale Osifeso made this known in a press statement on Monday on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat.

According to the statement, the directive was in alignment with the directives of the Ag. Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun towards reducing crime to its barest minimum.

The statement added that the Oyo State Police Command has perfected plans to consciously tackle the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons within the State through a proper review of firearms licensing and regulations in the interest of public safety and general security.

“The Oyo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Adebola Hamzat, Ph.D, psc, FICMC, fdc wishes to inform the general public particularly residents of Oyo State, that in alignment with the directives of the 22nd indigenous Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, towards reducing crime to its barest minimum.”

“The Command has perfected plans to consciously tackle the proliferation of illicit small arms and light weapons within the State through a proper review of firearms licensing and regulations in the interest of public Safety and general security.”

“Sequel to the above, in a deliberate attempt at reducing the wave of undue access to Firearms under categories of “Prohibited and Personal” as so described under the first schedule of the Firearms Act, Chapter F.28 LFN 2004, the general public particularly residents of Oyo State in possession of such Firearms are hereby warned to submit such to the Police at any of its nearest Stations/formations at no cost.”

“This directive also affects all legitimate owners who must submit same for documentation and proper review of the license at their disposal, as there would be an immediate commencement of clampdown on the illegal possessors of Firearms Nationwide.”

“While extending the appreciation of the Commissioner of Police for the usual cooperation and support from members of the public, the CP appeals to Parents, guardians, leaders of influence particularly in the trado-religious, educational and Political sphere to report all suspicious firearms related activities to the Police for prompt response and action.”

“In case of emergency, the Command can always be reached through these emergency control room numbers: 0705549513 and 08081768614 with 615 (toll free) for the Oyo State Security Trust Fund,” the statement concluded.