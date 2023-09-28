Oyo Assembly Majority Leader loses son in fatal auto crash

Ibadan/Oyo expressway auto crash

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A 500-level Accounting student of Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso, Oyo State, Faith Adedoyin has lost his life in a fatal accident while returning from an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall in Osun State.

The deceased, was the first son of Majority Leader, Oyo State House of Assembly, Mr. Sanjo Adedoyin (Sanjay).

The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, around Ilobu-Okinni-Osogbo in Osun State while he was returning along side other students from their visit to the waterfall.

According to reports, the bus that conveyed the students caught fire and the cause of the accident was unknown as of the time of filing this report.

The school’s Public Relations Officer, PRO, Mr Lekan Fadeyin, who confirmed the accident, said lives were lost in the accident but could not confirm the numbers as he is yet to receive more information on the incident.

“I can confirm to you that there was an accident while some students passed on but I have not gotten the details of their identities,” the school spokesperson said.

Also, the Students’ Union President of the institution, Anuoluwa Adeboye, while speaking on telephone with this correspondent, said the students organised an excursion to Erin-Ijesa Waterfall after their first-semester examination as part of their activities as final-year students.