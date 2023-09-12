OYF moves to tackle renewed killings in Ogoni community

…begins training of 150 youths in ICT

By Davies Iheamanchor, PORT HARCOURT

Youths of Ogoni ethnic nationality have been advised against involving themselves in cult and criminal activities, knowing that youths are architects of change and builders of the foundation for a sustainable and peaceful society.

This was as Dr. Legborsi Yamaabana began the empowerment of Ogoni youths through technology as a move to ensure sustainability and peace in Ogoniland.

It would be recalled that there is renewed tension in parts of Ogoni, especially, Bodo City in Gokana Local Government Area where four people were killed some two weeks ago.

The empowerment training which is designed to cover, Cyber Security, Software Development, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Graphics Design, and Website Design, has 150 youths of Ogoni as beneficiaries.

The youth leader, Yamaabana, while flagging off the training in Port Harcourt, described it as a beacon of hope, a symbol of empowerment, and a testament to an unwavering commitment to nurturing the potential of youth of Ogoni.

He noted that many of their youths go into criminality because of hunger, adding that the empowerment which stands as his Corporate Social Responsivity to Ogoni would tackle the renewed tension in parts of the ethnic nationality.

Yamaabana said: “Having skills makes the youths better. If you go to some companies, if you don’t have skills, be you whom ever, they will not employ you, so you must have it as an added advantage in every field.

“We invited 150 persons but we have 200 in the hall that is to show you the zeal in the youths to have skills. This will help to reduce crime in Ogoni land. Like you know an idle man is the devil’s workshop. So, if 150 persons are trained, we expect them to go back home and train others.

“And if those at home have seen they have learnt and they are doing well, they also will want to join their peers to do something meaningful. Criminality is breed by lack of jobs, hunger and other sundry issues. This training will put food on the table of young people and it will make them self-reliant.”