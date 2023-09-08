Oyetola mulls reforms to tackle bureaucratic bottlenecks, drive blue economy

Oyetola

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to promote sustainable development and harness the immense potential of Nigeria’s vast marine resources, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, is considering significant reforms to address bureaucratic bottlenecks hindering the growth of the blue economy.

He said he would continue to provide a conducive working environment for the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), that will facilitate the disposal of overtime cargoes at all the ports in the country and pave way for effective and efficient service delivery..

Oyetola disclosed this recently during a working visit to the NSC Headquarters in Lagos.

Oyetola assured the Council that government would look into their challenges and effect necessary reforms were needed for the success of the Blue Economy agenda of the current administration.

The Minister who was pleased with the contributions and level of achievements recorded by the Management of the Council, however, decried the deplorable condition of the ports, saying “the rots and cracks in the ports infrastructure, overstaying of cargoes at the ports, excesses of foreign fishing firms is discouraging.”

He added that long bureaucratic processes are major factors responsible for elongated cargo clearance time, thereby frustrating shippers and leading to the jettisoning of their containers at ports.

The Minister stated that he would engage the leadership of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on the issue of abandoned cargoes at the ports in a bid to evacuate overtime cargoes and address other bottlenecks.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the Executive Secretary of the NSC, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, highlighted issues requiring urgent attention to include the amendment of NSC Act to institute effective port economic regulation.

In addition, Jime said that the NSC is a laboratory where policy making that drives the marine space is being regulated, adding that its objective is to ensure that Nigeria is the Maritime Hub in the sub- Western Region.

The NSC boss disclosed that the actualization of one-percent (1%) freight stabilization fee on import and export to Shippers Council as enshrined in the NSC Subsidiary Legislation; implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN); establishment of a National Fleet, among others are the current concerns of the council.

He however, expressed his confidence in the administration of the new Minister adding that the Minister has displayed passion towards creating impact in the maritime sector.

In a related development, the Honourable Minister also visited the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), where the Acting Registrar, Chinyere Uromta appealed to the Minister to reconsider the Federal Government’s decision to exclude CRFFN from the National budgetary allocation, emphasizing on the crucial roles the Council plays in the freight forwarding sector.