Oyetola expresses interest in NIMASA Floating Dock, lists agenda

Gov Oyetola Gboyega of Osun State

•His appointment was unique, timely – Jamoh

By Godfrey Bivbere, Dickson Omobola & Amara Amuzie

At the backdrop of the fresh move to boost Nigeria’s maritime and blue economy, the Minister of in charge of the newly created ministry, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed interest in the Modular Floating Dock established by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, just as he listed his agenda in the sector.

Oyetola said he is particularly interested in the Floating Dock project because of its potential to generate employment and stemmed capital flight.

He stated this during a working visit to NIMASA in Lagos, where he commended leadership of the Agency for the efforts so far in executing its mandated on Nigeria’s maritime domain safety and development.

Oyetola also said the time has come for Nigeria to fully harness its vast potentials in the maritime sector, noting that the working visit was to ascertain and properly appraise the situation of things with a view of taking practical steps and measures towards addressing them.

According to him, tackling illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, harnessing marine tourism, safety and security are top of the agenda of his administration.

In his words, “Today, we have come to see some of the things you told us in Abuja and to properly appraise the situation of things with a view to taking practical steps towards addressing them. ‘‘I am particularly interested in the NIMASA Modular Floating Dock because of its potential to generate employment and stemmed capital flight. ‘‘But we must find a way of ensuring stakeholders’ buy-in, in whatever we do so that we are seen to be working together for the growth and development of Nigeria”.

According to him, management of the resources of Nigeria’s Marine and Blue Economy entailed proactive, smart and strategic thinking. He called for the rediscovery, harnessing and packaging of the nation’s maritime resources, including seafoods, in line with all associated international standards and specifications.

The Minister commended the Management of NIMASA under the leadership of Dr. Bashir Jamoh, for his grit and determination in ensuring that the Agency fulfils its mandates.

He noted that he had full confidence in the capabilities and dedication of the Agency’s management, and stated that he looked forward to witnessing the continued success of NIMASA in shaping the future of the country’s maritime sector, reiterating that together, a thriving marine and blue economy that benefits everyone can be actualised.

Jamoh, in his opening remarks, had welcomed the Minister to the Agency, declaring that his appointment was unique and timely.

He noted that the uniqueness of the Minister’s appointment was based on the industry and stakeholders’ clamour for independence, and the magnanimity of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to create the ministry showed that the President was a listening leader.

During the visit, Oyetola inspected the NIMASA Command, Control, Communications, Computers, and intelligence, C4i centre, NIMASA e-library, the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS) radio room, Marine Environment Management Laboratory, the newly acquired NIMASA headquarters, Search and Rescue Base Clinic and the NIMASA Skill Acquisition Centre in Apapa.