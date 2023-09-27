Oyerinde’s death, a great loss to OPC, Yorubaland – Gani Adams

THE Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams has described the death of the late Otepola Oyerinde also known as Iiamin, as a great loss to the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and Yoruba land.

Iba Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi said the death of the late Otepola was a great loss and sad reminder of the end of a loyal and committed member who served the Congress.

The statement reads: “The late Otepola Oyerinde (Idiamin) played significant role in life. He was a loyal and committed member of the OPC. He was my Special Assistant on Protocol. It was his job to give details of the protocol at every event I attended and he was up and doing with his job.

“The late Idiamin was a one-man mopol that expressed his mind openly with minding whose ox is gored. He was always ready to stand alone on whatever he believed in.

“The befitting burial done by the OPC to the late Idiamin was nothing but a pay back and honour.It is the last respect to his memory and his memory would linger on for a very long time.”

Also mourning the late Idiamin, the Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area,Chief Sesan Daini described him as a grassroots person and mobilizer,who is ready to serve the community.

Daini said: “The late Idiamin’s was a strong force in the whole of Ikorodu and its environs.He was a no nonsense man that is dedicated to the growth and development of the community.

“That is why I decided to come here personally to pay my last respect to the OPC leader,who was a trusted ally.”

Speaking on behalf of the family at the burial programme, daughter of the deceased, MrsSikemi Otepola expressed gratitude to the OPC under the leadership of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams.

Mrs Otepola said: “My father taught us great lessons about life.He taught us about courage,hardwork, commitment honesty and trustworthiness.

” I thank everybody present here today to give my father the last respect.I thank the OPC,I thank the Community Development Association (CDA),I thank the Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku, Sesan Daini,I thank the family for their efforts and I thank all those that are present to honour his memory.May the good lord bless you all.

Prominent members present at the burial programme include the chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku LCDA Sesan Daini,and his deputy,the Parakoyi Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Professor Kolawole Raheem, Atoloye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land and the National General Secretary of the OPC, Barrister Babajide Tanimowo, Olokun Festival Foundation ambassador,Amb. Olugbenga Onasanya

Other members of the National Executive Council (NEC) and National Coordinating Council (NCC) that were present at the burial programme include the Lagos state coordinator of the OPC,Alhaji Mutairu Adesina,Asoju AareOna kakanfo of Yoruba land,and Publicity Secretary of the OPC, Barrister Yinka Oguntimehin, Bareejiro Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Dauda Asikolaiye, Comrades Olaolu Owosho, Samson Oseni, Kehinde Aderemi, Ibrahim Koleosho,and all OPC coordinators in all the local governments in Ikorodu.

The Otepola Oyerinde Idiamin,63, died on Tuesday September 19 and was buried on Tuesday September 26 at his residence in Igbogbo, Area of Ikorodu, Lagos.