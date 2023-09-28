Oyerinde’s death, a great loss to OPC, Yorubaland —Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Aare Gani Adams

THE Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has described the death of the late Otepola Oyerinde also known as Idiamin, as a great loss to the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, and Yoruba land.

The Otepola Oyerinde, 63, died September 19 and was buried September 26 at his residence in Igbogbo area of Ikorodu, Lagos.

Iba Adams in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, said the death of the late Otepola was a great loss and a sad reminder of the end of a loyal and committed member, who served the Congress.

He said: “The late Otepola Oyerinde (Idiamin) played a significant role in life. He was a loyal and committed member of the OPC. He was my Special Assistant on Protocol. It was his job to give details of the protocol at every event I attended and he was up and doing with his job.

“The late Idiamin was a one-man Mopol that expressed his mind openly without minding whose ox is gored. He was always ready to stand alone on whatever he believed in.

“The befitting burial done by the OPC to the late Idiamin was nothing but a payback and honour. It is the last respect to his memory and his memory would linger on for a very long time.”

Also mourning the late Idiamin, Executive Chairman of Igbogbo Baiyeku Local Council Development Area, Lagos, Sesan Daini described him as a grassroots person and mobiliser ready to serve the community.

Daini said: “The late Idiamin’s was a strong force in the whole of Ikorodu and its environs. He was a no-nonsense man who was dedicated to the growth and development of the community.”

“That is why I decided to come here personally to pay my last respect to the OPC leader, who was a trusted ally.”