Oyemike, Ochonogor, Ndanenu felicitate with Ebie, Igbuya on NDDC appointment

The candidates of the All Progressive Congress- APC for the Delta State House of Assembly in the last general election, for the three constituencies of Ndokwa nation; Hon Valentine Oyemike, Hon David Ochonogor, Hon Tony Ndanenu of Ndokwa West, Ukwuani and Ndokwa East state constituencies respectively, has restated their confidence in the revitalization process of the NDDC by President Bola Tinubu.

The trio made this known in a congratulatory message jointly signed yesterday.

They noted that the NDDC board has had a very sad trajectory in the region, leaving the people of the region with little or no hope on living to it’s mandate as an interventionist agency.

However, with the nomination of Hon Chiedu Ebie as the chairman of the commission and Rt Hon Monday Igbuya as board member, we are confident that President Tinubu has once again demonstrated his commitment to the revitalization of the agency, poised in living through to the objective of it’s establishment. For this, we thank the President.

The Candidate for Ndokwa West State Constituency, Hon. Valentine Oyemike, stated that the hard-earned record of Ebie as a commissioner and Secretary to Delta State government, speaks for themselves and it’s enough assurance that the NDDC under him will revamp the infrastructural decay in the region through executing feasible projects that will impart on the living conditions of the people of the region.

In light of this appointment, they pledge their unwavering support to the leadership of the NDDC, with a commitment to working towards the development of Ndokwa/Ukwuani federal constituency and Delta State as a whole.

Recalled, on August 29th, 2023, the Presidency had announced the constitution of the NDDC board with Hon Chiedu Ebie as chairman of the board alongside Rt. Hon Monday Igbuya as Delta State’s representative on the board and Dr Samuel Ogbuku from Bayelsa State was retained as the MD/CEO of the commission.