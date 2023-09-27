Oyedepo at 69: You are a shining light in Christendom – Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun has described the founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, as a shining light in Christendom.

He described the Bishop as a great man of God and an educationist worth emulating.

Abiodun stated this in his goodwill message to mark Bishop Oyedepo’s 69th birthday.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Lekan Adeniran, praised Bishop Oyedepo’s commitment to God, saying he daily motivates his congregation and the larger society to live a purposeful life in accordance with God’s plan.

“Your teachings have transformed the lives of many and have shaped the destiny of our nation.

“As a preacher, you exemplify excellence and have been a source of inspiration to many. Your commitment to the spread of the gospel has not only brought salvation to countless souls, but it has also helped shape the moral fabric of our society,” Abiodun said.

He said that through his involvement in the education sector, the man of God has succeeded in producing many scientists, bankers, lawyers, administrators, among others, adding that one of his universities has consistently been ranked among the best in Africa.

The governor also commended Bishop Oyedepo’s humanitarian efforts, particularly through the David Oyedepo Foundation, which provides scholarships, medical and entrepreneurial support to thousands of people.

“I am grateful for your contributions to the development of Ogun State, particularly in the area of education. Your investment in Covenant University and other educational institutions in the state have greatly impacted the lives of our youth and have helped to raise the standard of education in the state,” Abiodun said.

He prayed that God will continue to bless Bishop Oyedepo with good health, wisdom, and divine guidance as he continues to impact lives and fulfil his divine mandate.

Abiodun prayed for God’s continued blessings and guidance upon the Bishop, as well as for more years of impactful service to humanity.

“Once again, I wish you a happy 69th birthday, and I pray that God will grant you many more years in good health,” Abiodun concluded.

Bishop David Oyedepo, who is also the Chancellor of Covenant University and Landmark University, was born on September 27, 1954, in Omu Aran, Kwara State, Nigeria.

He founded the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel, which has grown to become one of the largest Christian denominations in Nigeria and the world at large.