Over 70,000 Benue farmers benefit from IFAD intervention – Country Director

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Over 70,000 Benue farmers are reported to have benefitted from the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Value Chain Development Programme, VCDP, intervention in the state.

The Country Director of IFAD, Mrs. Dede Ekoue who made this known when she led a delegation on a courtesy call to Governor Hyacinth Alia in Makurdi, said the team was in the state on supervision explaining that their visit to the Governor was also to intimate him of the achievements of the VCDP in the state.

Mrs. Ekoue said the programme had boosted agricultural production in the state and positively impacted the livelihood of the people of the state.

She noted that the production of rice and cassava in the state had recorded tremendous improvement through the intervention of the programme.

While acknowledging that the intervention was yielding positive result in the state, the Country Director stated that “the cultivation as well as production of both cassava and rice have been doubled in the state.”

The Country Director noted that IFAD had positioned Benue on the agricultural map of the world, stressing that the state was recently recognized as a champion in agriculture in the 2023 United Nations Food Summit that was held in Rome.

Receiving the team, Governor Hyacinth Alia commended IFAD for its remarkable impact and empowerment of youths and women in state through agricultural production.

The governor assured that Benue would continue to partner with development partners, stressing that the state government would also ensure prompt payment of its counterpart funds.

He charged the IFAD-VCDP to remain committed and proactive in the effort to build a more prosperous and inclusive agricultural sector for the good of the people of the state.

He pointed out that “already the programme has been impactful. It has empowered youths and women in the state through the provision of mechanized equipment and trainings, enabling them to venture into income generating activities that have not only elevated their status, but have given them a stronger voice in the decision making process in the society.”