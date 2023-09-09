Over 400 Nigerians sign petition seeking smoke-free spaces

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a major initiative against the hazards of smoking, more than 400 health-conscious Nigerians have signed a petition urging the Federal Government, FG, and public institutions to establish smoke-free spaces in Abuja.

Vanguard reports that the campaign aims to protect non-smokers from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke while creating a healthier and cleaner environment.

Citing that Nigeria has one of the highest smoking rates in Africa, the petition, initiated by the Tobacco Control Youth Movement PACT, brings attention to the urgent need for enforcing stricter smoking regulations and the creation of designated smoke-free areas in the nation’s capital.

Speaking, the PACT Hub Leader, Abuja, Florence Ameh, said that every year eight million people around the world die from tobacco use, while every year, five million Nigerians consume more than 20 million sticks of cigarettes.

She added that there is a need to create awareness of the harmful effects of tobacco products, especially among young people who believe “smoking in all forms” is trendy.

“Young people are the major target of the tobacco industry. The industry’s marketing focus on children and young people promotes the early initiation of smoking. This is the industry’s strategy to replace a dying population of tobacco products users.

“The Protecting and Activating Communities Against Tobacco (PACT) campaign is a youth-led movement to mobilize communities to disarm the tobacco industry’s tactics. Our aim is to raise awareness on the dangers of 2nd hand smoking and the importance of smoke-free policies.

“Exposure to secondhand smoke, even for a short time, can lead to harmful health effects such as coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and even premature death in adults and low birth weight, an adverse reproductive health effects in women.

“Smoke-free policies and spaces can protect everybody from the harmful effects of secondhand smoke. The government can enact different policies to minimize secondhand smoke.

“We are calling on the youths to lend their voice and become tobacco control champions by supporting our petition to enact smoke-free spaces in Abuja. Also, we are calling on the Minister of the FCT and Ministry of Health to prioritize and introduce smoke-free policies to protect the lives of Abuja residents.”

Also speaking, one of the signatories, Shaibu Abdullahi, said: “The government should key into this work that these youths are doing and protect young Nigerians from the danger of smoking. If the government can do this, not only will it reduce the influence of smoking but it will protect our children.”

A clothing vendor, Favour Nkemdirim, said: “Smoking is bad and the government should do everything possible to reduce it and one of the ways to do that is to stop people from smoking anyhow in public. You can smoke in your house but not where people are so that you don’t expose their health to danger.”