Outrage in Delta community as Pastor murders young lady

By Akpokona Omafuaire

UGHELLI-FOUNDER of a Pentecostal Church in Agbarha-Otor, on Friday morning reportedly killed a yet-to-be-named young girl, the daughter of his neighbour leading to outrage and uncontrollable wailing in the community, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

Saturday Vanguard is authoritatively gathered that the Pastor lured the victim to his apartment and dealt deadly machete cuts to severe her head as she was found naked in her pool of blood.

The remains of the victim were found in his apartment as angry youths descended on the suspect, and tied him up with ropes.

The angry residents thereafter laid the pastor beside the dead lady in her pool while deciding on next action.

Our Source said that the cleric, whose church is located at No. 4 Onomuke street in Agbarha-Otor, had a day before destroyed his own father’s shrine in the community.

Though the report is sketchy, some persons viewed the pastor action as ritual related.

The timely arrival of security agents attached to Agbarha-Otor B’ division, saved the suspect from being lynched to death by the angry residents who wants immediate judgement.