Outrage as woman whips, cuffs children for playing football into her compound

An outrage erupted on social media following a video that showed a woman beating and cuffing three boys for playing a football into her compound.

In a video of the incident shared on X, formerly Twitter, the yet-to-be identified woman is seen whipping the underage boys and threatening to have them arrested.

“Do you want me to have you arrested? Lie down and take your hand off,’ she ordered as one of the boys pleaded for mercy.

She then proceeded to have them sit in a puddle before being led away handcuffed.

According to an X user, John Donaldson, the incident happened in Sango Ota in Ogun State.

THESE KIDS WERE SAID TO BE PLAYING FOOTBALL AND IT INADVERTENTLY GOT KICKED INTO THIS LANDLADY'S COMPOUND AT GOD SALVATION ESTATE, BEHIND CONOIL , SANGO OTA. THIS WOMAN WAS SAID TO HAVE ACCOSTED THEM, HANDCUFFED THEM, BEAT THEM AND FORCED THEM TO SIT IN A POOL OF DIRTY WATER pic.twitter.com/qsIjHaOgOF — John Donaldson (@JaymoneyIOC) August 31, 2023

“These kids were said to be playing football and it inadvertently got kicked into this landlady’s compound at God Salvation Estate, behind Conoil, Sango-Ota. This woman was said to have accosted them, handcuffed them, beat them and forced them to sit in a pool of dirty water.”

Reacting, @Ukusedboy wrote, “Omo it will never be well with this woman are children and those who recorded this act… Haba

Flogging them with no remorse cos of football ⚽…”

@Gbenga4Glory: This is wickedness and I hope @PoliceNG will prosecute the Landlady 😭

@i_am_agbeke: Na wa o! She no born? Which kin wickedness be this?😢

@jagabanolu: Tomorrow we shall say the government is wicked… she shud be arrested they are just children for crying out loud.

It is, however, gathered that the woman has been arrested by the Ogun State police command.