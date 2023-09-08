Our position on PIA implementation in Itsekiri — Warri Council of Chiefs

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri Council of Chiefs has said too much lies have been told to Nigeria Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Commission, NUPRC, in Warri, Delta State, over the noble plans of the kingdom with the Iwere Development Trust as the body to drive the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA, in Itsekiri communities.

Flanked by other chiefs, the Ologbotsere of the kingdom, Chief Oma Eyewuoma, who addressed journalists at the premises of NUPRC in Warri, where Itsekiri protesters have occupied since Monday, said the steps taken by the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, on implementation of the PIA in the kingdom was for the common good of all.

He said those behind the alleged lies to NUPRC office were a tiny few simply pursuing personal gains from the rich oil and gas deposit in Itsekiri communities.

He said: “The steps our king, the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has taken to ensure that each and every person benefits from the oil and gas deposit on our land, a tiny group of people wants to torpedo it. That is what we are saying, we don’t want to allow it. And that is why you people are here (the protesters occupying the premises of NUPRC).

“Lies have been told to the regulators. Fortunately, we the Itsekiri people have said enough is enough. Therefore, we want everybody to hear us, listen to us, join our fight so that when justice reigns in Iwere land, other communities will also benefit and Nigeria will move forward and develop. We will show the light because we have a leadership in our king, Ogiame Atuwatse III. He has shown the way.”

It will be recalled that some Itsekiri persons were opposed to the Iwere trust, and had been protesting also for the one they came up with to operate the PIA in Ugborodo communities to be accorded recognition by the regulator.

The Ologbotsere thanked the protesters for their peaceful conduct and resolve to stand for the common good of the kingdom.