Our plan for modern curvy women, others — Enakpodia Igbinoghene

By Kennedy Mbele

Enadia Igbin Clothing, also known as ShopEnadia, is an African-inspired clothing brand that radiates with the energy of bold colours and authentic African fabrics, such as the iconic Ankara prints. Its passion lies in creating comfortable yet stylish everyday and event wear, tailor-made for the modern woman. The face behind the brand, Enakpodia Igbinoghene, in this interview, speaks on her success story.

A lot of people have delved into entrepreneurship without really understanding what it entails. Can you tell us how easy or difficult it is to be an entrepreneur?

Entrepreneurship comes with a lot of challenges and responsibilities. It can be easy if you have the right vision, team and finances, but very difficult if you do not. I started my business with a vision and a need to solve an issue in the clothing market. Every day my team and I are building on that vision and achieving the set goal.

Tell us about your business and how you got into it…

We are an African-inspired clothing brand. We tell our stories with bold colours and African fabrics, such as Ankara prints, Adire etc. We pride ourselves on creating comfortable stylish pieces for everyday and event wear, tailor-made in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria with attention to detail and love.

I started on the entrepreneurial journey at University. I had the urge to start a business that would fetch me some money on the side, and I started thinking of what exactly I could do. I experienced modelling in Ghana and collaborating with designers. I knew exactly what I wanted to wear and how I wanted it made. So I thought it would be great to not only design or work on clothes for myself alone but make it a business where others can wear this clothing as well.

I wanted to breach the long wait and work women had to go through in making Ankara pieces. They had to think of the styles, find a tailor, deliver to the tailor, and wait a while for it to be done. I thought, “we think for you!”, you see the finished products and choose what you fancy for a reduced wait period. And that was how I tried new designs with some Daviva prints, they came out great and I recall I wore one of the jackets I had produced at the time when I went to CAC Benin to start the registration process of the business.

Any immediate or long-term plan to grow the business?

Yes, we are a work in progress, constantly growing, improving and going towards our vision and long-term goals. We are working on further reducing our lead times, improving our product quality, exploring new channels, markets and textures and overall improving our customer experience.

Right now, we offer both a standard UK size chart and a bespoke sizing option. We are dedicated to empowering modern curvy women. We are currently working on creating awareness for this, and making sure women who come on our website can take advantage and include their measurements “in the note at checkout”

Where do you draw inspiration from for the different designs you come up with?

Interestingly, I draw inspiration from myself a lot. I go by what I feel like wearing. I am my muse. Also, I draw inspiration from the season, other fashion designers, fashion trends, our customers and our past work.

Do you have a select clientele you serve or do you have something for everybody?

We would say our pieces speak to the modern woman, sometimes men also, either African or diaspora. The modern working-class men and women have been drawn to our pieces, and we have had the opportunity to serve clients within Nigeria and in other countries like South Africa, USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Ireland, as well as other countries in West Africa and Europe on a constant bases

Are you into a partnership?

Right now, we are a sole enterprise. We are not actively seeking partnership at the moment, as we are growing the business on a one-step to the vision movement. However, we have had discussions about finding an investor for the business. We have not made any certain conclusion on this. We will have to wait and see what the next business year holds.