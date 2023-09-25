Our models hold ace in fuel economy — Suzuki

By Theodore Opara

SUZUKI by CFAO has created some excitement among vehicle owners and motorists in Nigeria with the introduction of automobiles that have high fuel economy in the face of rising petrol prices.

Indeed, latest reports indicate that Suzuki products coming from the company on average travel as far as 22 kilometres on a litre of fuel.

“On average, Suzuki models achieve an impressive fuel consumption rate of 22 kilometres per litre, with tank capacities ranging from 28 to 45 litres,” the firm said in a statement.

According to the company, as many Nigerian car owners with limited disposable income and corporations with depleted fleets are feeling the financial strain of the high fuel cost, the search for vehicles that strike a balance between budget-friendliness and long-term returns on investment has become more critical than ever.

Among the various automotive brands, the local dealership says Suzuki stands out as a name synonymous with quality, dependable after-sale support, and industry-leading fuel efficiency.

Indeed, Suzuki by CFAO provides a diverse range of 13 models, all delivering reliability and cost-effectiveness.

It said: “Among the notable models, the 2023 Grand Vitara 1.6-litre compact SUV has garnered attention. Notably, an independent experiment was conducted by one of the leading insurance companies, ETAP, to assess the fuel efficiency of this model.

Four individuals embarked on a trip from Lagos to Ibadan and back, using only an estimated quarter tank of fuel. This experiment was thoroughly documented in a video available on the company’s official social media channels.”

According to Aissatou Diouf, general manager of Suzuki by CFAO, the brand has carved a niche in the minds of Nigerian car buyers due to its reliability, value for money, solid after-sales support, and access to quality spare parts. The general manager notes that, at a time of economic prudence, Suzuki by CFAO remains a pragmatic choice for those seeking cost-effective ownership solutions without compromising on quality and dependability.

The firm also explains that this reputation is grounded in practical engineering choices in which Suzuki’s engines incorporate low-friction oils, advanced thermal efficiency, and a higher compression ratio, resulting in industry-leading fuel efficiency.

Fuel efficiency: Suzuki models are renowned for their impressive fuel efficiency, thereby making any of the models an attractive option for drivers looking to save on fuel costs while reducing their environmental footprints.

Engines: Suzuki’s continuous enhancements to their K-Series engines have boosted fuel efficiency by nearly 30 percent. This demonstrates the brand’s commitment to adapt and innovate in response to evolving economic and environmental challenges.

The statement said: “Beyond fuel efficiency, these vehicles offer easy maintenance and quality spare parts at competitive prices, staying true to the legendary Japanese commitment to quality,” adding that the compact Suzuki Swift boasts exceptional fuel efficiency at 20.41 kilometres per litre, making it a top contender for those prioritising economical fuel consumption.

The family car model, Ertiga, offers a seamless blend of performance and fuel efficiency, providing a smooth, responsive, and efficient drive. The addition of the EECO mini delivery van and 7-seater commercial passenger bus to Suzuki’s line-up further emphasises the brand’s commitment to performance and fuel efficiency.