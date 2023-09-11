Our ethos is built on peoples’ real needs, says Odife, Amarlux boss

Real estate guru, Amarachi Odife, has said the unique thing about her approach to execution of project is building ethos around the real needs of the people in the growth and explosion in real estate development.

Amarachi Odife, the Lead consultant of Amarlux Realty, said this while explaining that her journey into this burgeoning sector was sparked not just by opportunity or the profit margins, but genuine interest in architecture.

Amarachi Odife, a certified realtor from School of Estate, Maryland, Lagos and a graduate of the University of Lagos, said her foray into real estate began with a fascination for the contemporary designs that adorn Lagos.

Recounting her entry into the industry, she said, “I had friends in business, and sometimes I’d join them for viewings in Ikoyi.

“Initially, I was captivated by the artistry of architecture—the intricate details in different buildings piqued my interest. As time went on, I started to appreciate the process of helping people find their dream homes.”

Odife said through her unique vision and commitment, Amarlux Realty is poised to become a significant player in the industry, shaping not just skylines but also the very way we experience space.

When asked about her plans for the foreseeable future, Amarachi Odife, who is also referred to as Realtor Ama, stated that plans are already in motion for the company to go beyond the borders of Lagos and even Nigeria.

“Our growth will be marked by a strategic expansion plan. The aim is to make Amarlux not just a leading brand in Lagos but to expand its unique ethos to other regions, becoming a leader in the real estate market,” the founder added.

Speaking on the future of the industry, Amarachi Odife noted that the future of real estate in Nigeria is an interesting puzzle, given the rapid urbanisation and economic volatility.

According to her, the industry is on an upward trajectory and will continue to grow significantly. Urbanisation and a burgeoning middle class will drive the demand for quality housing and office spaces, presenting endless opportunities for innovation and growth.