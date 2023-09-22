Our empowerment scheme ‘ll curb youth restiveness in N-Delta — FG

Abubakar Momoh

By Dayo Johnson

THE Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that its planned empowerment programme will uplift the lives of Niger Delta youths and curb restiveness across the nine states in the region.

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Abubakar Momoh, gave the assurance after inspecting some projects during a courtesy visit on the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi in Akure, Ondo State.

Momoh said youths in the nine states of the Niger Delta would be adequately taken care of in the empowerment scheme.

His words: “We will do some positive things. In the next four years, Nigeria will be transformed.

“The present administration of Bola Tinubu would do things differently and would ensure that our youths in the Niger Delta region are empowered.

“The President takes seriously, the security of lives and property.

“The change we are bringing is to make sure quality projects are delivered in the Niger Delta.

“Roads will be constructed to standard and specification and not constructing infrastructure that will wear away very soon.

“By the time we start to execute our empowerment programme, the youths will be happy.

“There is a huge gap between the rich and poor. The President wants to put an end to poverty and infrastructure decay.

“He is committed to providing infrastructure. All the nine states under our supervision will be taken care of.”

In his response, Oba Aladelusi urged the minister to ensure the completion of all ongoing projects as well as the execution of new ones in the states.