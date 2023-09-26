Our campaign exposed lies underpinning IOC divestment in Niger Delta — Williams, ERA ED

Chima Williams, Executive Director, ERA/FoE Nigeria

By Agbonkhese Oboh

Affected and host communities, civil society, government stakeholders and the media are now united in the call for the review of the current divestment processes of International Oil Companies, IOCs, across Africa as “our campaign exposed lies underpinning the process”.

Chima Williams, the Executive Director, Environmental Rights Action, Friends of the Earth, ERA/FoE Nigeria, said this at a webinar on IOCs Divestment Campaign in Africa, as part of the Africa Peoples Counter COP, APCC2023, today, Tuesday.

According to Williams, the campaign was “motivated by the need to unmask the real motives behind IOC divestment in the Niger Delta and for oil-bearing communities that are on the frontlines of extractive impacts to hold them liable for their harms on their environment, livelihoods, and other quantifiable and unquantifiable impacts.”

The meeting, with over 40 participants from across Africa, also had Assem Ekue, Communication and Climate Justice and Energy Coordinator, Friends of the Earth; Kpondzo Kwame, Executive Director, Centre for Environmental Justice, both from Togo, as speakers.

Also, Yegeshni Moodley, Climate Energy Justice Campaign, Groundwork, Friends of the Earth South Africa; and Ubrei-Joe Maimoni Marierie, Programme Manager Admin, ERA/FoEN Nigeria/Programme Coordinator, Climate Justice and Energy Friends of the Earth Africa, spoke at the webinar.

IOCs divestment campaign

The participants agreed that there was need for IOCs to ensure the environment and peoples negatively impacted by their activities are ameliorated before they leave.

On what made the campaign successful, Williams said ERA/FOEN “Engaged communities, CSO and media in Bayelsa, Edo, Delta and Akwa Ibom to find out the IOC divestment plans happening in their states.

“The divestment is happening in Nigeria’s Niger Delta but has ramifications for all of Nigeria’s extractive sector as the policies that will halt the divestment processes will be made at federal level.”

Other gains of the campaign include: exposing the deceit that the IOC divestments represent, strengthened civil society and community campaign on the Leave the Oil in the Soil and divestment of public finance from fossil fuels business.

Furthermore, growing advocacy for policy level laws to halt to new oil exploration activities and new oil fields; IOC divestment issues now dominate news reports, articles in Nigeria, and the major legal precedent achieved stopping Shell and Exxon Mobil from divesting onshore holdings pending a suit instituted by impacted communities in Bayelsa State in the Niger Delta, were listed as gains. .