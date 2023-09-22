Otuaro, Lagabadoze Parliament hail Otuisi over doctorate degree

Immediate past Deputy Governor of Delta State, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro, has congratulated Louis Efe Otuisi, who recently bagged a Doctor of Philosophy, PhD, in Production Economics, Department of Agricultural Economics, Delta State University, Abraka. Otuisi was a Special Assistant (Political) to former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Otuaro congratulated Otuisi, both as President of Lagabadoze Prayer Parliament, a Christian collective of prayer warriors, and as representative of descendants of the great Ikerentimi Dynasty in Gbaramatu Kingdom where Dr. Louis Otuisi also belongs.

Otuaro signed the Lagabadoze Prayer Parliament statement, along with the group’s Deputy Speaker, Emeka Osuji, noting: “We commend you, Speaker of Lagabadoze Prayer Parliament, Louis Otuisi, for your trademark tenacity of purpose and say that your achievement of a PhD is the prize of dedication to academic career coupled with your implicit trust in Almighty God”.

“It is our prayer that Almighty God assists members of Lagabadoze Prayer Parliament and all who seek the face of the Lord, to become high flyers in their chosen paths, even as we pray for the good and progress of the nation”, the statement added.

In another statement, Otuaro noted: “The Descendants of Ikerentimi The Great of Gbaramatu Kingdom congratulates you, Dr. Louis Efe Otuisi, one of our own, and state that we are proud of your PhD achievement. We are confident that this one more achievement will spur the younger generation of the great Ikerentimi Dynasty of Gbaramatu Kingdom to pursue greater heights, keep the flag flying and be a light to the world around!”.