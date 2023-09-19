Otti re-appoints Abia ex-BIR boss, Ogbonna, Anyaele, 12 others

By Steve Oko

Gov. Alex Otti has appointed Professor Udochukwu Ogbonna as the Chairman of Abia State Board of Internal Revenue.

Professor Ogbonna had headed the BIR under the administration of former Governor Theodore Orji, and while he held sway, Abia IGR for the first time witnessed a leap.

The Governor also appointed the

Executive Director, Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), and Convener

Coalition of Disability Organizations (CODO), David Anyaele, Special Assistant, Persons Living with Disabilities.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Kazie Uko, 12 other new appointments were made by Gov. Alex Otti.

Other new appointees include: Kingsley Nkemakolam Agomoh, General Manager, GM, Umuahia Capital Development Authority; Justice K. C. Nwankpa (retd.) – Ombudsman; and Dr Lilian Ezenwa – Senior Special Assistant, Ease of Doing Business.

The Governor also appointed Prof. Vincent Eze Onwe – Provost, Abia State College of Education, Technical, Arochukwu; Mr Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu – Principal Secretary/Chief Strategy Officer; and Godson Anucha – Senior Special Assistant, Labour Relations.

Others were Miss Ure Abazie – DGM, Abia State Orientation Agency; Idika Mba Idika – Head, Government House Clinic;

Charles Egonye – Technical Assistant to the Governor; and Miss Elizabeth Chibuzor Chijioke – Special Assistant, Digital Economy.

Okezie Ezengwa was equally appointed Deputy General Manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency, ASEPA, Aba; while Kenechukwu Nwosu, was appointed Special Adviser, Education.