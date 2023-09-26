Otigba’s new book relives Nigeria-Biafra war experience

By Chris Onuoha

About 50 years after Nigeria’s painful civil war, book lovers are being regaled with yet another novel on that ugly experience.

The new book, ‘I Remember: The Nigeria-Biafra War – Graphic Recollections of a Child’ left nothing to the imagination, as it captures most of the low incidents of the time, as narrated by the author, Chudy Otigba, who was about six years old at the time of hostilities.

The author, who deserves plaudits for his gripping recollections of the ugly time, believes that war should not be an option while resolving knotty issues, considering the brutality of that horrific chapter in the history of this country.

This is Otigba’s maiden book but he has proved to be an engaging writer and has the gift of weaving words together like a skillful craftsman at his best.

This book is outstanding because it tells the story of the war through the eyes of a child, a major victim of the atrocious acts of adults, and the fact that the author was divinely inspired to remember the occurrences in graphic detail.

Otigba, has traversed the corporate world and ended up a successful businessman but has now showcased another side of his persona through his passion for writing, hence the epic novel.

His ability to paint graphic details of his discourse and hold his readers spellbound with an unmitigated suspense that climaxes with great relish is awesome.

The book, ‘I Remember: The Nigerian-Biafran War – Graphic Recollections of a Child’ traces the cause of the avoidable bloodbath through the scorching and ruthless brutality between the federal forces and the breakaway Republic of Biafra; the savagery unleashed on the people, especially the Igbo and holds that war is evil personified.

The author narrates that it was as a result of this mass killing that the Igbo seceded because they felt that the safest step to take was to have their own country, Biafra.

However, sadly, against all expectations, the war brought more pain and worse sorrow to the people, resulting in the death of over three million of their people apart from harsh, punitive policies the area is yet to recover fully from.

Otigba, though a child, experienced the raw atrocious bestiality of man. However, instead of being broken, he has been enthused to chronicle his experiences during the war.

Perhaps, there is no better time than now for this kind of book when angry youths, particularly, are agitating for one thing or another.

Otigba believes Nigeria is better off together even as he calls for more involved leadership, who are interested in the welfare of the people rather than their kleptomaniac and divisive inclinations.

Nevertheless, the author’s aim in writing this book is to convince his readers that there must always be alternative ways to resolve conflicts without needless bloodshed and that such savagery must never be allowed on the shores of this country again.

Currently, in Ebook format, the book is in hot demand on Amazon, Selar, and Okada Books.