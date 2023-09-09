OSUN SUSPENDED MONARCHS: Uneasy calm as natives allege witch-hunt, political interference

Gov Adeleke

•Tell Gov Adeleke absence of royal fathers negatively affecting towns

Uneasy calm reigns in three Osun State cities affected by the Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Executive Order suspending their monarchs as natives accused the state government of witch-hunting.

Adeleke had, during his inauguration in November last year, suspended 26 traditional rulers appointed by his predecessor through an Executive Order and set up a panel to review their enthronement.

The committee has since March submitted its report but six months after, nothing has been done on the report.

Affected monarchs include the Owa of Igbajo, Aree of Iree, Olupo of Oluponna, Akirun of Ikirun and Alabere of Abere.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, some residents of the communities said the issue has degenerated into political witch-hunt, saying the state government seems to be foot dragging on the matter deliberately.

The Oluomo of Igbajo in Boluwaduro local government area, Chief Sunday Akere, said that government is beginning to take a posture that reflects political interference in a traditional matter that demands legal intervention.

“It is unfortunate that Igbajo community is getting divided because of lack of a traditional ruler in the palace to give directives to activities in the town”, Akere said.

“The Oroke festival that is supposed to be overseen by the monarch was held separately by the two royal houses in the town.

“Similarly, the last masquerade festival was a shadow of the annual traditional event because the monarch was not in the palace to perform certain traditional rites.

“Same for many other traditional activities that the traditional ruler should lead and the palace in under lock and key presently because of an Executive Order that is almost a year old.

“The whole community is pleading with the state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, to show leadership and understanding. “Monarchy issues in Yoruba land have rules and regulations and whoever is aggrieved knows the right way to seek redress, not for the government to appear like taking sides with the present action.

“The state government review committee has submitted its report since March; we, therefore, urge the governor to the needful and open our palaces with a view to allowing the traditional rulers play their role in ensuring a safe and progressive community across the state”.

On his part, the Secretary of Princes of all the six ruling houses in Iree, Boripe local government area of the state, Gbenga Olatunji, said the refusal of the state government to take action over the suspension the traditional rulers after submission of report seems political”, Olatunji said.

“What the state government is doing now seems political because a review committee sat for over six weeks and submitted its report only for the government to refuse to act on it six months after.

“Iree is now a shadow of itself because there is no traditional ruler to take the lead and show direction to the people.

“Meanwhile, a process had been completed and a monarch legally appointed before the state government acted otherwise.

“It seems the governor is holding back on the progress of the affected community for reasons best known to him.

“If some people are not satisfied with the process, they know the appropriate place to go to seek redress rather than using political influence to impede on the progress and development of our beloved community.

“I plead with the governor to allow the traditional rulers, including the Aree of Iree return to their palaces”.

The Public Relations Officer, Oluponna Development Association, Olusola Ogunsola, said the suspended Oluponna is the one holding the community together, calling on the state government to, in the interest of peace and development of the town, review its Executive Order on time to allow the traditional rulers back to their respective palaces.

His words, “We plead with Governor Ademola Adeleke to stick to his pledge of upholding the rule of law by allowing rule of law over the suspension of the traditional rulers.

“The kingmakers in Oluponna have elected a king for the community and the then-government has approved his emergence and installed him appropriately.

“If someone or group of people are aggrieved, they should approach court rather hiding under the influence of politics or politicians to cause crisis in the town”.

Muftahu Olorunnisola, resident in Ikirun, headquarters of Ifelodun local government area, said six of the seven kingmakers in the town elected the Akirun and the state government approved the monarch, querying the logic behind the suspension by the Governor Ademola Adeleke-led administration.

According to him, if some ruling houses or princes are dissatisfied, they should approach the court of law not wielding political influence at the expense of Ikirun’s progress and development.

“Since the imbroglio, no significant development has been witnessed in the town, Akirun is an important monarch in Osun with a lot of influence that can attract development to the community. We appeal to the governor to allow the Akirun back to palace and the court should be the place for aggrieved persons to seek redress”, Olorunnisola added.

When contacted, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, said the communities should be patient as the State Executive Council has not been able to sit since its inauguration, saying in a couple of weeks, a white paper would be issued on the review committee report.