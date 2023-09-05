Osun Osogbo Festival thrills with deeply rooted vibes

The city of Osogbo came alive with excitement as the much-anticipated Osun Osogbo Festival culminated in a spectacular Orijin festival village.

For a week, the festival grounds were alive with cultural splendour, as thousands of locals and tourists came together to celebrate the transformative power of our roots.

The festival immersed visitors in a medley of traditions, rituals and experiences. Revered for its significance on the world cultural calendar, the Osun Osogbo Festival showcased the beauty of Yoruba culture with music, dance and the invigorating chants that echoed through the city streets.

Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria PLC, shared his excitement at the festival, saying, “We are delighted to witness this year’s Osun Osogbo Festival and make a significant impact by empowering our youths with the deeply rooted grant. We are proud to inspire our consumers to embrace their heritage and recognize the superpower of being deeply rooted within them.”

The festival’s week-long showcase of African culture witnessed raffle draws as attendees won gift items. It also featured open mic contests for local talents. During the grand finale, the festival grounds vibrated with energy as Arole Taye Currency took the stage. His soulful Fuji melodies resonated with the audience, instilling a profound sense of pride in their cultural identity.