Osun ‘ll invest in tourism innovation to empower youth – Adeleke

Gov Adeleke of Osun State

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

ILOKO-IJESA – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has disclosed that the state will invest innovative tourism to create jobs for youths in the state.

Speaking at the 2023 World Tourism Day celebration organised by the State Ministry of Tourism at the Palace of Aloko in Iloko-Ijesa, the reiterated his administration’s commitment diversifying the state economy through tourism, especially in the rural areas.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Cooperative and Empowerment, Bayo Ogungbangbe, harped on the need to transform greens in the tourism sector to boost competitiveness.

“My dear people of the State, it is time we allow green investments and innovation in the tourism sector plays a leading role in supporting this transformation and the implementation of the green goals of the Agenda 2030 and the SDGs.

“It is no longer news that tourism is one of the world’s leading employers. In 2019, the the sector employs one in 10 people worldwide and has proven to be a tool for economic diversification and a major employment engine with a multiplier effect on other sectors that contribute to rural development.

“My administration is posed to earnest the full potential of Tourism in rural areas which can particularly benefit traditionally disadvantaged groups such as women, youth and Indigenous people.

Speaking on this year’s celebration theme, ‘Tourism and Green Investment’, the Director, Institute of Cultural Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Prof Gbenga Fasiku, called on the state government to encourage experts in the state universities to work on how to turn green to revenue for the state.

“Oil is a natural resource but Green is also a natural resource that has not been looked into. I will appeal to our Governor to take time to look at the Green around us, encourage the faculties of Agriculture in our universities to look inward and bring these resources together to make another source of revenue to Osun State,” he advised.